Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 513,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.76. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Panther Mining stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,251 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.