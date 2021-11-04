Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report sales of $53.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.05 million and the highest is $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 163.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBC stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

