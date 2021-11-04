Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GPLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Green Planet Bioengineering has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

About Green Planet Bioengineering

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

