Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

