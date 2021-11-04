Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Greggs alerts:

GRG stock opened at GBX 3,091 ($40.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,295 ($16.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,018.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,717.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.01.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.