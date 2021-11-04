Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GGGSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 on Thursday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.