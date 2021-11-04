Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Greif stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,015. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. Greif has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $69.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

