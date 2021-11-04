Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIN opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

