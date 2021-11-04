Guardian Capital LP Acquires 285 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,215,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 103,348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,722,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,438,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $50.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,982.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,824.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,601.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

