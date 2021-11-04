Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.26% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.71. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,607. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

