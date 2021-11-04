Guardian Capital LP Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.66. 43,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.60 and its 200 day moving average is $328.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

