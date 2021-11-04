Guardian Capital LP Has $137.52 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 2.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $137,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 917.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

CGI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.38. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

