Guardian Capital LP Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $174.38. 116,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,109. The company has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

