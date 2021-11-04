Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.