Guardian Capital LP Sells 39,065 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $45,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,544,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 236,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.59. 12,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,050. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

