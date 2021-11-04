Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 7,073 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $832.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

