Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIFI opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

