Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 258.16% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $201,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

