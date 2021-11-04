Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 68.36% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Lane stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.