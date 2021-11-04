Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 68.36% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.06. 3,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $112.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Lane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

