Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $115.92 and last traded at $114.97, with a volume of 3301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 68.36% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

