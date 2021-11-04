HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £23,955.75 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).
LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.62) on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682 ($21.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,650 ($34.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,212.86.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.