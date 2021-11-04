HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £23,955.75 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.62) on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682 ($21.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,650 ($34.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,212.86.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

