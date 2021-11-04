Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

HLIT stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.