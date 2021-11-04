HashCoin (HSC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $538,309.33 and approximately $65,204.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00249443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00097753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

