Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

ETR:NOEJ traded down €2.48 ($2.92) on Thursday, hitting €34.02 ($40.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. NORMA Group has a one year low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a one year high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

