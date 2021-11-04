HBT Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.48.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HBT Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 156.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

