Head-To-Head Comparison: AIkido Pharma (AIKI) & Its Rivals

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AIkido Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% AIkido Pharma Competitors -2.78% 0.34% 4.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AIkido Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 121 809 1662 32 2.61

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.53%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.22%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -2.01 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -10.29

AIkido Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIkido Pharma rivals beat AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.