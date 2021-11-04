Head to Head Review: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -74.15% -45.77% -20.74% Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62%

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.96%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given NanoString Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 19.14 -$110.08 million ($2.82) -17.49 Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 73.53 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -44.80

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NanoString Technologies beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.