Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.