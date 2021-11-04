Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $5.40. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 167,173 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
