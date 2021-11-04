Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $5.40. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 167,173 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

