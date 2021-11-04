HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and traded as low as $15.25. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 84,021 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on HDELY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.