Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HTWSF stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Helios Towers has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

