Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.