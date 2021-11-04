Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY21 guidance to $4.27-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.270-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.33. 25,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,817. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

