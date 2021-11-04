Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 14.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

