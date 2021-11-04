Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

