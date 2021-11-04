Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

