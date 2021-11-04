HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. (HTZ) Announces November 8th IPO

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. (HTZ) is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering on the week of November 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 37,100,000 shares at $25.00-$29.00 per share.

In the last year, HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. generated $6.6 million in revenue and $340,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $12.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Guggenheim Securities was co-manager.

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplift offering from the OTC Bulletin Board, where Hertz shares trade under the symbol “HTZZ” and the last reported sale price on Nov. 2, 2021, was $35.06. Selling stockholders are selling 37.1 million shares of Hertz in this offering. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in June 2021, will not receive any of the proceeds from this offering. Hertz calls this NASDAQ uplift offerings its “Re-IPO.”) We operate our vehicle rental business globally primarily through the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations in the United States (“U.S.”), Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and New Zealand. We also sell vehicles through Hertz Car Sales and operate the Firefly vehicle rental brand and the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. We offer multiple brands in order to provide customers a full range of rental services at different price points, levels of service, offerings and products. Each of our brands generally maintains separate airport counters, reservations, marketing and other customer contact activities. We achieve synergies across our brands by, among other things, utilizing a single fleet and fleet management team and combined vehicle maintenance, vehicle cleaning and back office functions, where applicable. Our top-tier brand, Hertz, is one of the most recognized brands in the world offering premium services that define the industry. This is consistent with numerous published best-in-class vehicle rental awards that we have won both in the U.S. and internationally over many years, including our ranking in 2019 and 2020 of #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power. Our go-to-market communications showcase our promise and reputation for quality and customer service. We have a number of innovative offerings, such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Hertz Ultimate Choice and unique vehicles offered through our specialty collections. We continue to maintain our position as a premier provider of vehicle rental services through an intense focus on service, loyalty, quality and product innovation. “.

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. was founded in 1967 and has employees. The company is located at 8501 Williams Road Estero, Florida 33928 and can be reached via phone at (239) 301-7000 or on the web at http://www.hertz.com/.

