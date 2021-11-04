Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,583.0 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.