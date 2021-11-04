Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLMN. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

