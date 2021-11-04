Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $116,458.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00241174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00096463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

