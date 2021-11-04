Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 163,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.