Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Head to Head Comparison

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 123.42 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Given ADOMANI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats ADOMANI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About ADOMANI

Adomani, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

