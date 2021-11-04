Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 37.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

