Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

