Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,913,267 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $70,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

