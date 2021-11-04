Howdoo Trading 61.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 65.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $586,398.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00246500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,860,362 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

