H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 558.32% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.19 on Thursday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

