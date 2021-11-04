Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.22 ($62.61).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €54.20 ($63.76). 181,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.30 and a 200-day moving average of €47.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,426.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.