Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.22 ($62.61).

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €54.20 ($63.76). 181,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.30 and a 200-day moving average of €47.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,426.32.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

