Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Michael Scott Jones Sells 50,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $807,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 528,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,855,066. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

